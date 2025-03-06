Ishaq Dar lands in Saudi Arabia for OIC meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar landed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah on the Palestine crisis, ARY News reported.

The OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Foreign Ministers meeting has been called to address the situation in Palestine.

This high-level meeting will focus on collective measures to address the deteriorating situation in Palestine, stopping Israeli actions against Palestinians, the resulting humanitarian crisis, and the unlawful and unethical proposals for displacing Palestinians from their ancestral lands.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Madinah where he visited the Prophet’s P.B.U.H Mosque and offered prayers.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s dedication to fostering peace and collaboration within the Islamic community, as well as its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

At the Conference, the deputy prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, a statement from DPM’s Office said

Ishaq Dar will advocate for the full withdrawal of Israel from all occupied territories, including Jerusalem and denounce the unacceptable proposal for further displacing Palestinians.

The Pakistan foreign minister will also call for restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, such as their right to return to their homeland and the establishment of a viable, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.