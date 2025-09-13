Ishaq Dar chairs high-level meeting on IT & Telecom reforms

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to focus on transformational reforms in Pakistan’s Information Technology and Telecommunications sectors, ARY News reported.



The session aimed to foster digital infrastructure, promote innovation, and attract strategic investments to enhance the growth of the country’s digital economy, and boost IT and telecom reforms.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, senior officials from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and secretaries from the ministries of IT, commerce, privatisation, and law were the key stakeholders who attended the session.

Discussions stressed enhancing national connectivity, fostering a business-friendly environment, and boosting IT and telecom reforms strategies with global best practices and standards.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar highlighted the urgency of unleashing Pakistan’s digital potential, stating that presenting the country’s complete digital capabilities is vital for sustainable economic development.

Participants reviewed investment plans that focus on encouraging new ideas and helping with digital changes.

The meeting highlighted how important it is to have strong policies and teamwork between agencies to boost technology exports, improve digital skills, enhance IT and telecom reforms and combine e-governance solutions.

Earlier, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima said Pakistan’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy has been formulated in a comprehensive manner after consultations.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said the government will focus on its implementation and execution.

Shaza Fatima said we have to embrace the technology to take the country forward on the path of progress and development.

At present, there does not exist any AI-specific regulatory structure in Pakistan; however, a number of initiatives, including laws/rules/policy, etc in the ministry attempt to address the potential challenges associated with the use of AI.