Ishaq Dar to leave for Beijing tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the head of a delegation, will leave for Beijing on Monday (tomorrow), sources said.

Ishaq Dar will hold talks with the Chinese Prime Minister tomorrow, diplomatic sources said.

According to sources, Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi will also reach China on May 20.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Xi and Pakistan and Afghanistan’s foreign ministers will hold a trilateral meeting in Beijing, sources said.

The ministers will consult over the current regional situation in the wake of the Pakistan-India tensions, according to sources.

Trilateral meeting will also discuss promotion of mutual trade and security

cooperation, sources added.