Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to regional peace at SCO Meeting

TIANJIN CHINA: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin on Tuesday, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to promote regional stability, multilateral collaboration, and peaceful conflict resolution. Addressing the high-level forum, Ishaq Dar highlighted the SCO’s vital role in maintaining stability amid global geopolitical challenges. He commended China’s efforts in driving the organization’s objectives and warmly welcomed Belarus as its newest full member. The deputy prime minister sharply condemned Israel’s military operations in Gaza, describing them as a “blatant violation of international principles,” causing a severe humanitarian crisis. He called for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed Pakistan’s backing for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.

The foreign minister also denounced recent attacks on Iran, including U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities, calling such actions against SCO member states “unacceptable.”

Dar expressed concern over recent escalations in South Asia, referencing the Pahalgam attack allegations that brought Pakistan and a neighboring nuclear-armed state to the brink of conflict. He stressed that disputes must be resolved through dialogue, not coercion, and called for structured talks to address long-standing issues.

“Pakistan remains committed to ceasefire agreements and regional stability, but we cannot accept the normalization of arbitrary force,” he stated.

Ishaq Dar also advocated for institutional reforms within the SCO, including the adoption of English as a third official language and enhanced Secretariat capabilities. He also highlighted the need for economic collaboration, proposing greater use of national currencies to mitigate global financial shocks and backing the creation of an alternative development funding mechanism.

He also underscored the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship Belt and Road Initiative project, as vital for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The deputy prime minister called for renewed engagement with Afghanistan through the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and emphasized a unified approach to counterterrorism, rejecting its use for political gains. He also flagged climate change as a critical challenge requiring collective action.

In closing, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to the “Shanghai Spirit” of mutual trust and cooperation, urging member states to pursue a future “defined not by confrontation, but by collaboration.”