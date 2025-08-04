Ishaq Dar, Rubio discuss regional issues, vow to continue cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, during which they discussed a range of regional and international issues.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

This development comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and the United States. The relationship has strengthened significantly since US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi following a deadly military conflict in May.

In June, President Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for an unprecedented lunch at the White House.

Additionally, last week, Pakistan announced the finalization of a “landmark” trade deal with the US, aimed at reducing tariffs and deepening economic ties. The US also announced a new partnership with Pakistan to develop its oil reserves.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his role in finalising a “historic” trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States.

“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that the “landmark” deal would enhance the bilateral growing cooperation to expand the frontiers of enduring partnership in days to come.

US President Trump announced on his Truth Social account, “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day.”