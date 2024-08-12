web analytics
Ishaq Dar rules out change of Governor Tessori in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that Sindh’s Governor Kamran Tessori is not being changed.

Talking to ARY News, Ishaq Dar denied speculations about Tessori’s removal, saying that there was no truth to the reports.

He said, Bashir Memon is not being installed as the new governor of the province.

He also said that a final decision over Sindh’s governor will be taken in next few days.

Earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of PML-N at the Centre, threatened to quit the ruling coalition if the PML-N failed to fulfill its ‘promises’ made during the power sharing agreement.

Talking to media, senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar warned ruling PML-N of severe consequences if Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is removed from his office.

“MQM-P will reconsider its alliance with the government if it fails to keep its promise of retaining Tessori as the Sindh governor,” Sattar said.

The MQM leader also expressed disappointment over the government’s decision to ‘replace’ Tessori, terming it the breach of trust.

The development comes amid speculation about Tessori’s removal, circulating for some time.

Sources close to the development revealed that the discussions between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N have been ongoing regarding the potential change of Sindh’s governor.

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

