Allegations against Saudi Arabia indicative of desperate mindset: FM Dar

ISLAMABAD: Expressing regret over the statement of PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that implicating Saudi Arabia for political point scoring is indicative of a desperate mindset.

Responding to the comments by the spouse of the PTI founder regarding Saudi Arabia, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister said “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close friends and brothers. This relationship is based on mutual respect.”

“We have great admiration for Saudi Arabia’s journey of development and prosperity. The Pakistani nation is proud of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia which has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin” Ishaq Dar added.

‘’Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring is regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset’’ he added.

The deputy prime minister urged all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives.”

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan‘s wife Bushra Bibi issued a video message regarding the party’s Nov 24 protest call, urging PTI workers and supporters to participate in the much-hyped Nov 24 protest dubbed as ‘final or do-or-die’ against the government.

Creating a new controversy, she claimed that propaganda began against them following their visit to Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

According to her, former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa began receiving calls where he was told that Khan was not acceptable to them.

The PTI founder’s wife went on to add the calls were followed by her character assassination and Khan being called a ‘Jewish agent.’

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that no protest will be allowed in the federal capital as Belarus president along with a 65-member delegation is set for a state visit to Pakistan on November 24 and 25.

During a talk with the media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court, Naqvi categorically denied the reports about ongoing talks between the federal government and PTI founder Imran Khan regarding the Nov 24 protest.

The interior minister said that although he favours negotiations with the Opposition Party, however, he asserted that talks and threats do not go together.