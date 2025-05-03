Ishaq Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis, expresses concerns over India’s provocation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

“The DPM/FM briefed FM Cassis on the evolving regional security situation, expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance – an outright violation of international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent international investigation to establish the facts.

DPM/FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

The Swiss FM appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and endorsed its proposal for an investigation.

He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.

Read More: India failed to share any evidence on Pahalgam incident, says PM

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that India had failed to share any evidence and was falsely trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported quoting PM Office.

The prime minister stated that despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He reiterated that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Neziroglu who called on him at the Prime Minister House.

India had yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident, he said, adding Pakistan would cooperate fully with such an investigation and would welcome if Turkiye joined it.