48 hours crucial; ‘top figures’ dissatisfied with economic team: Shabbar Zaidi

KARACHI: Former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Thursday claimed that Pakistan’s two ‘important’ personalities expressed no confidence in the current economic team led by Ishaq during the meeting, ARY News reported.

Speaking during the ARY News program “The Reporters”, the former chairman of FBR said that Pakistan’s two of the country’s top figures held a meeting on the issue of deadlock in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in which both personalities expressed distrust on the current economic team led by finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Zaidi was of the view that the next 48 hours are crucial for Ishaq Dar as all parties will be asked to “get rid of him”.

Shabbar Zaidi maintained that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is also not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, adding that the ruling coalition already changed its track over IMF terms.

Shabbar Zaidi stated that there has been a deadlock in the rescheduling of loans from China as well which can become an obstacle to getting the next loan tranche from IMF.

Earlier in the day, Former finance minister Miftah Ismail stated that the agreement with the International monetary fund (IMF) is the need of the hour, to overcome Pakistan’s default.

Speaking to ARY News, the former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the government have to control inflation but the IMF agreement is also the need of the hour to avoid default.

Miftah Ismail criticizes politicians for prioritizing politics over the state for the past three years, stating that Pakistani politicians are always fighting for power and have political enmities. He added that unfortunately, no one has done anything for Pakistan.

In reply to the question regarding inflation and the economy, Mistah Ismail stated that the current finance minister delayed in taking some decisions, otherwise the situation will not that worst.

