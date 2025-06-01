Ishaq Dar, UK FS Lammy discuss bilateral cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday spoke with UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

They exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral cooperation in multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both leaders agreed to maintain contact and also to meet on the sidelines of the high-level events scheduled to be held later this month at the United Nations, New York.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

As per details, the two leaders reviewed entire gamut of deep-rooted and fraternal ties between both countries.

Ishaq Dar, Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all domains.

Views were also exchanged on current regional developments.

On May 12, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy Monday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they discussed full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.