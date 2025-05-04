Ishaq Dar underscores Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security, while reserving the right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interest.

Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan today and briefed him on the current regional developments

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar categorically rejected India’s provocative actions, including its baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, calling it an outright violation of treaty provisions and international legal obligations.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan supported Pakistan’s position and called for restraint by all parties.

Both the leaders agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his firm backing of Pakistan amid the current South Asian situation and his appeal for regional peace after the Pahalgam attack, a state-run news agency, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Irfan Neziroglu PM Shehbaz said Turkiye’s support to Pakistan exemplifies the strong, historic bond between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz said despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured.

He reiterated that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Enumerating that Pakistan’s sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts, including 90,000 casualties and over 152 billion dollars in economic losses over the years, Shehbaz Sharif said India’s actions will distract Pakistan from its counter-terrorism efforts.