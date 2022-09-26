Ishaq Dar unveils future plan after returning to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The former additional director-general (ADG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ammar Jaffri claimed on Monday that sensitive [Prime Minister Office] audio data was being leaked for financial gains via the dark web, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, ex-FIA ADG Ammar Jaffri expressed suspicions that the leaking of [PMO] audio data was being made for financial gains by putting it on the dark web.

“The audio leaks have two parts: the first part is telephone recording while the second part is live conversations between two individuals. It seems that a device was installed in the room to record the conversation between two individuals.”

“Several devices are available now that can be used for secret recordings. Conversations can also be recorded through bee-sized mini drones by sticking it on the window glasses. However, there are fewer chances of audio leaks after recording data on mobile phones.”

Jaffri said that the voices were quite uniform in the audio leaks and mobile phones were usually placed outside during sensitive meetings, whereas, sweeping was also made at the sensitive localities. “There are chances that someone hacks the conversation.”

“The audio leaks are being made for financial gains via the dark web. The auction price of the leaked audio data is continuously increasing. I think a device was used inside the room to record conversations.”

Ammar Jaffri said that it should be investigated when the first audio leak was released in Pakistan.

Regarding legal options against the responsible persons, the former FIA officer said that the IP could easily be traced if the audio data was uploaded from somewhere inside Pakistan. He added that Interpol could be contacted if the audio data was uploaded on the internet by using an IP address of a foreign country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of his party and family had become the centre of attention on Sunday after audio recordings from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) surfaced on social media.

NSC summoned

PM Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.

The NSC session will be held at 3:00 pm, said sources adding that the meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership.

The NSC huddle would be briefed regarding the Prime Minister Office (PMO) audio leaks that surfaced on social media a day earlier.

