Dar visits UK to boost Pakistan-UK relations

LONDON: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has reached United Kingdom for an official visit of three days focused to expand Pakistan-UK relations and bilateral collaboration across multiple sectors, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, the three days visit, which is scheduled from August 17 to 19 will include high-level meetings with UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan Hamish Falconer, and Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Ishaq Dar also has meeting with Lord Wajid Khan to engage with British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community during this schedule.

The main focus of this visit is on focusing the enhancement of Pakistan-UK relations and fostering the cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship.

Ishaq Dar during discussions will also cover building relationships with the people and seeking new possibilities for strategic cooperation.

As part of his schedule, and engagement, Deputy Prime Minister Dar will inaugurate different initiatives at the Pakistan High Commission in London, including a pilot project by Punjab Land Record Authority, designed to help overseas Pakistanis resolve documentation of land concerns remotely, and the other window operation under IMPASS, to streamline public service delivery for the diaspora.

The Foreign Office explained that the visit reflects Pakistan’s promise to promoting inclusive diplomacy, fostering Pakistan-UK relations and leveraging innovation for socio-economic development.

Read More: ECNEC approves 28 projects under Ishaq Dar

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) that approved 28 major development projects across Pakistan.

The ECNEC meeting was held in Islamabad today and was attended by federal ministers, provincial planning officials, secretaries from key divisions, and representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and the National Highway Authority.

According to the official statement, the 28 major development projects are designed to enhance sustainable growth.