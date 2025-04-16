web analytics
Ishaq Dar vows to strong Pakistan-UK partnership

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a strong, broad-based, multifaceted Pakistan-UK partnership.

He was talking to UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Lord Wajid Khan in Islamabad today (Wednesday). Ishaq Dar also appreciated the British Pakistani community’s role in fostering goodwill.

Lord Wajid Khan acknowledged the Government’s commitment to economic reforms and noted their encouraging impact on Pakistan’s economic stability. Besides, they discussed issues of mutual interest.

In a separate development, earlier today ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

They expressed keen interest in strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to the upcoming visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó.

