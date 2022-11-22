Ishaq Dar’s acquittal: AC to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad today (Tuesday) will announce its reserved verdict on the acquittal pleas of finance minister Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case against him and others, ARY News reported.

The verdict was reserved by the court on Monday after the completion of the arguments from both sides.

The court will announce its reserved verdict at 2pm today.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) granted a one-day exemption from court appearance to Finance Minister Dar in the assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Dar following the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar left the country in November 2017 on the pretext of seeking medical treatment in London.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court (AC) due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

