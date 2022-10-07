Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant cancelled

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has cancelled the arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Ishaq Dar along with his counsel – Qazi Misbah – appeared before the accountability court today, seeking cancellation of the arrest warrant issued in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the finance minister’s counsel urged the court to cancel the confiscation order of his client’s property. Qazi Misbah noted that the arrest warrants were issued to ensure Ishaq Dar’s appearance in court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked if had NAB issued any warrants for Ishaq Dar. To which, the investigation officer replied in affirmative, saying that warrants were suspended.

The accountability bureau decided not to oppose cancellation of Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant. “The federal minister has now appeared before the court, we have no objection if warrants are cancelled,” the NAB prosecutor said.

Read More: Ishaq Dar sworn in as finance minister

Judge Muhammad Basheer pointed out that a supplementary reference was also tabled, under which the indictment would take place again. To which, Qazi Misbah said: “We will present our arguments in this regard later,” adding that Ishaq Dar has to go abroad for a conference.

After hearing the arguments, the accountability court cancelled the PML-N leader’s arrest warrants in assets beyond means case and directed him to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million.

Meanwhile, the finance minister filed a petition against confiscation of property. He also filed a request for permanent exemption from attendance. The court issued notices to NAB on both applications.

Earlier in September, an accountability court suspended Ishaq Dar’s chronic arrest warrants until October 7, saying the court would scrap the arrest warrants when the accused presents himself before the court.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard Ishaq Dar’s plea to cancel the arrest warrants against him. The court suspended his arrest warrants on his lawyer Qazi Misbah’s guarantee that Dar would come straight to the court after landing at the airport.

Comments