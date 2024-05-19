Ishaq Dar’s Kyrgyzstan visit ‘cancelled’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan has been ‘cancelled’, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Ishaq Dar was scheduled to depart for Kyrgyzstan to assist stranded Pakistani students, who were subjected to mob violence, leaving at least five injured.

Earlier, the first special flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan successfully landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

A special flight KA-571 carrying more than 180 passengers along with Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has landed at Lahore Airport.

Kyrgyzstan violence

Violent clashes erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg reported that a “spontaneous protest against foreigners” that began last night in Bishkek ended this morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.

The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry as saying 29 people were injured in the violence. The country’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.