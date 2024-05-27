Ishratul Ibad contacts KP, Punjab governors before return

LAHORE: Days after announcing his return to Pakistan, former Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ibad telephoned governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and discussed the political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that Ishratul Ibad congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming the offices of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Governor Punjab respectively.

The former Sindh governor hoped that Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Saleem Haider would play their role in the well-being of the people of their respective provinces.

The sources added that Ishratul Ibad Khan also held a discussion with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on the Defamation Bill, 2024. The former Sindh governor suggested that the Defamation Bill, 2024 should be reviewed before being approved.

The sources said that congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Saleem Haider also congratulated Ishartul Ibad on being active in the politics once again.

Read More: Ishratul Ibad to return to Pakistani politics soon

Earlier on May 24, the former Sindh Governor hinted at returning to Pakistan and taking part in active politics

In a video link conversation with journalists, Ishratul Ibad discussed the country’s political situation, law and order issues, and particularly the situation in Karachi.

The former Sindh governor also shared his plans for politics.

“I feel that now it is high time to return to Pakistan and become active in politics again,” Ishratul Ibad, who has been living in Dubai for the past eight years, added

The former governor said that he would be sharing his detailed plan for his return at an appropriate time.