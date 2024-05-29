PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat meets Ishratul Ibad to reduce political tension

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat met with Former Governor Sindh Dr. Ishratul Ibad after the latter’s announcement to return to politics, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting lasted for three hours, and the two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on the prevailing political situation in the country.

The former governor emphasized the need for political stability, security, and progress, stating that “politics of reconciliation is the only way to overcome the current crises Pakistan is facing.”

He also lauded the cooperation between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the federal government on SIFC, calling it a “good gesture” for the country’s progress.

Ibad stressed the importance of separating administrative and governance issues from political differences, and urged for meaningful dialogue to reduce the current political tensions.

Sher Afzal Marwat also praised Dr. Ebad’s political stature and problem-solving skills, as the two leaders agreed to continue their contacts and meetings in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Sindh Governor hinted at returning to Pakistan and taking part in active politics

In a video link conversation with journalists, Ishratul Ibad discussed the country’s political situation, law and order issues, and particularly the situation in Karachi.

The former Sindh governor also shared his plans for politics.

“I feel that now it is high time to return to Pakistan and become active in politics again,” Ishratul Ibad, who has been living in Dubai for the past eight years, added

The former governor said that he would be sharing his detailed plan for his return at an appropriate time.

Days after announcing his return to Pakistan, former Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ibad telephoned governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and discussed the political situation of the country.

Sources privy to the development said that Ishratul Ibad congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming the offices of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Governor Punjab respectively.

The former Sindh governor hoped that Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Saleem Haider would play their role in the well-being of the people of their respective provinces.