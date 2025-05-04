“Fragmented India can’t afford war with Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD: Former sector commander of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Aslam Ghumman cautioned India against repeating the “mistake” of launching an attack on Pakistan, saying that any “foolish act of war” would lead to India’s fragmentation, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Brigadier (Retired) Aslam Ghumman, issued a stern warning to India amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Territory.

Ghumman claimed that six Indian states are currently grappling with active separatist movements, terming India incapable of sustaining a war.

He further alleged that voices within India are questioning the narrative, citing a supposed Indian general’s claim that the Pahalgam attack was an internal “drama.”

Ghumman expressed unwavering confidence in Pakistan’s military strength, stating that no global power could defeat Pakistan in war or attack. Addressing India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, he declared, “Even Modi’s father cannot stop Pakistan’s water.”

He emphasized that every Pakistani soldier is prepared to protect the nation’s water resources. Praising the Pakistan Army as the world’s finest, Ghumman claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence is so robust that “even a leaf’s movement in India is known to us.”

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions have escalated between Pakistan and India after the latter’s baseless allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 persons, the majority of whom were tourists.

Without providing any proof, India accused Pakistan of the attack shortly after it happened.

India’s foreign ministry had announced to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and close the Attari and Wagah borders. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

In a befitting response, Pakistan rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.