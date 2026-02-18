Female passenger arriving from Doha arrested at Islamabad airport; 4.48kg cocaine recovered

Islamabad: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in coordination with Qatari authorities, seized 4.48 kilograms of cocaine at Islamabad International Airport and arrested two suspects in a joint, intelligence-led operation.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the operation stemmed from enhanced cooperation agreed upon during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Conference on Counter Narcotics held in Islamabad in April 2025.

Acting on shared intelligence, ANF officials intercepted a Pakistani woman, identified as Sehrish Bano, who was travelling from Sharjah to Islamabad via Doha.

A search of her hand-carried trolley bag led to the recovery of 4.482 kg of cocaine concealed in a manner designed to evade detection.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that her handler—also linked to the intended recipient—was waiting outside the airport’s arrival area. ANF teams subsequently carried out a follow-up operation and arrested the handler, identified as Amir Asad Ullah, along with his vehicle.

Investigators said the drug-laden bag had been handed to the woman during transit at Hamad International Airport in Doha by a Nigerian national acting on the instructions of handlers based in the United Arab Emirates.

The arrested suspects, recovered narcotics, and the seized vehicle are in ANF custody, while coordinated investigations have been launched in Pakistan and Qatar, the spokesman informed.

He said the case demonstrated the growing use of women as couriers by trafficking networks seeking to avoid suspicion, and underscored the importance of international intelligence sharing in countering transnational drug crime.

ANF said it remained vigilant and committed to dismantling trafficking networks through close national and international cooperation.