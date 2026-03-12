PAA launches major facility at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has introduced a new facility to improve passenger services at Islamabad International Airport, with the launch of a currency exchange counter in the international arrivals lounge.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Director Commercial, Rabia Salma, in the presence of the airport manager and members of the commercial team.

According to PAA officials, the new counter will allow passengers arriving from abroad to exchange foreign currency at the airport upon arrival, enabling them to obtain local currency immediately.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at providing greater convenience to travellers, removing the need for passengers to leave the airport in search of currency exchange services.

Earlier, Islamabad International airport was awarded a 3-star rating by the global airport ranking company Skytrax.

With the Skytrax rating, Islamabad airport become Pakistan’s first 3-star airport. The rating was awarded after evaluating factors such as passenger amenities and airport management.

Dubai Airport was also classified as a 3-star airport in the Skytrax ranking. Meanwhile, Lahore and Karachi airports retained their 2-star ratings in the assessment of the Skytrax.

This achievement reflects Islamabad Airport’s improved services and facilities for air travelers.