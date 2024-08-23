Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended again

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee tasked to outsource Islamabad International Airport, has extended the bid for outsourcing of the airport submission deadline to October 7, 2024.

The Steering Committee on Airport Outsourcing met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The forum received a comprehensive briefing on the project’s progress from the International Finance Corporation.

In-depth discussions were held on the roles and responsibilities in the bidding process, a press release issued by the office of Deputy Prime Minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the interested bidders were directed to submit their applications in favor of CAA a Rs5,000 fee by November 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad International Airports.

Following the decision to outsource, the Employee Unions of the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA) voiced strong opposition to the decision regarding outsourcing of Pakistan airports.