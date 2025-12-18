Islamabad airport ranked Pakistan's first 3-star airport

In a positive development for Pakistan’s aviation sector, Islamabad International airport has been awarded a 3-star rating by the global airport ranking company Skytrax.

With the Skytrax rating, Islamabad airport has become Pakistan’s first 3-star airport. The rating was awarded after evaluating factors such as passenger amenities and airport management.

Dubai Airport was also classified as a 3-star airport in the Skytrax ranking. Meanwhile, Lahore and Karachi airports retained their 2-star ratings in the assessment of the Skytrax.

This achievement reflects Islamabad Airport’s improved services and facilities for air travelers.

Earlier this year, the 2025 World Airline Awards were announced in a gala ceremony held on the 17th June 2025 at Paris Air Show, in the Air and Space Museum at the fabulous art deco Hall of Eight Columns of Le Bourget airport. Qatar Airways was awarded world’s best airlines award.

Some 500 guests attended from airlines across the world.

Introduced in 1999, Skytrax is a leading international Airline Rating system that classifies airlines by the Quality of front-line product and staff service standards. Airline Star Ratings are recognised as a global Benchmark of airline standards.

The Airline Star Rating programme is managed by the international air transport rating agency, Skytrax.