IESCO announces uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday confirmed the uninterrupted electricity supply across its region during Ramadan.

With demand at 1,206 megawatts (MW), officials report sufficient power allocation from the national grid and round-the-clock monitoring to address outages, said the IESCO spokesman here.

He stated that the company is fully prepared to meet Ramazan’s energy needs. Over 126 complaint centers are operational, with staff on high alert to resolve issues immediately. A central control room is tracking real-time supply, demand, and distribution to prevent disruptions.

Consumers can report outages at local complaint offices or via helpline 118. The spokesman urged residents to contact these channels for swift resolution, emphasizing that teams are prioritizing critical areas during Sehri and Iftar.

IESCO’s proactive measures aim to ensure consistent power supply during Ramazan. With real-time monitoring and expanded complaint services, the company seeks to minimize disruptions for consumers. “Our teams are committed to resolving issues swiftly,” the spokesman added.

Earlier, multiple cities faced severe gas shortages during the first Sehri of Ramadan 2025, leaving residents struggling to prepare their pre-dawn meals.

According to ARY News, gas distribution companies had pledged uninterrupted supply during Sehri and Iftar hours. However, on the first day of Ramadan, residents in various cities, including Karachi and Rawalpindi, reported complete gas outages.

In Karachi, areas such as Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Line were severely affected. Similarly, Rawalpindi’s Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Dhoke Kashmirian, Dhoke Pracha, Service Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Khurram Colony, and Sadiqabad also faced gas shortages.

Due to the unavailability of gas, many households struggled to prepare Sehri, forcing residents to rush to hotels and roadside eateries for food.

In some areas, people had no choice but to begin fasting without Sehri.

The gas crisis on the very first day of Ramadan has raised concerns about the reliability of supply throughout the holy month, as Sui Northern Gas Company and Sui Southern Gas Company failed to deliver on their commitments of uninterrupted gas provision.