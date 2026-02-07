Islamabad Blast Investigation: Two brothers of suicide bomber among six arrested

PESHAWAR: Two brothers of the suicide bomber and four other individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the Islamabad suicide blast, ARY News reported, citing government sources.

According to sources, the detainees were in close contact with the bomber and have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

A special investigation team, which includes officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), has been formed to track down and arrest the facilitators and abettors of this heinous crime.

Authorities are currently working to identify the attacker’s current and former hideouts.

Sources confirmed that a raid was conducted at the address listed on the attacker’s CNIC (Identity Card), leading to several arrests.

At least 31 worshippers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in the Tarlai area located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the mosque but was stopped at the main gate.

The attacker then detonated his explosives, causing a powerful blast that resulted in multiple casualties. Police said the attacker was affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij (FAK).

Police sources confirmed that 31 innocent worshippers were martyred in the attack, while many others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

An emergency was imposed at the hospitals, where several injured remain in critical condition. Doctors have expressed concern that the death toll may rise.

Following the blast, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the blast and directed a complete inquiry into the matter. The prime minister has also directed Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to personally supervise the medical treatment of the injured at the hospitals.