Islamabad blast threads linked to FC Headquarters attack: IG KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief has said that the investigation has progressed in the terrorist attack on the FC Headquarters in Peshawar in November.

IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters was planned across the border.

He said that the threads of Islamabad blast are being linked with the attack on the FC Headquarters.

“In both attacks, explosive material and strategy to access the targeted location was similar,” police chief said. “There is also similarity in terrorists’ access to the suicide vests”.

“It seems an organized gang facilitating terrorists to reach to the target,” police chief added.

The security forces thwarted a suicide attack on the FC Headquarters in Peshawar on November 23, killing three terrorists.

Three FC personnel also embraced martyrdom while thwarting the attack.

The bomb disposal unit (BDU) finalised its report into the attack.

Following the initial blast, two more attackers attempted to enter the premises, but security forces responded promptly, preventing further casualties.

According to the report obtained by ARY News, the attackers used a total of 20 kilograms of explosives.

The explosive material in the jackets was divided into two sections, front and back.

Each of the three suicide jackets contained between 6 to 7 kilograms of explosives. Analysis of the jacket fragments indicates that the blast could have caused damage within a radius of up to 30 meters.

The BDU report also stated that two feet of Prima cord, two ball bearings measuring 2 millimeters each, and a two-feet-long wire, cut in the middle, were recovered from the site.