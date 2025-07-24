Bonnet, door of flood-swept car found in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – July 24, 2025: The bonnet and door of the car swept away in a flash flood in a private housing society in Islamabad have been recovered by the rescue teams, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the rescue teams, after a two-day search, found the bonnet and door of the car swept away in a flash flood, while the search for the missing father and daughter is on.

Due to heavy rainfall in the federal capital, retired Pakistan Army Colonel Qazi and his daughter left their home when their car broke down.

During this time, a sudden flood current swept away the vehicle with both occupants inside.

Rescue teams had earlier recovered the car’s bumper and side mirror, though the vehicle remained missing. Now, authorities have found the car’s bonnet and one of its doors beneath the Soan river bridge.

Rescue officials remain hopeful that, with the water level receding after the rain subsides, the search operation in the river will be completed soon.

The search for the missing father and daughter continues.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 issued high alert of more rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

District emergency officer Sibghatullah said that water boats and other necessary equipment have been provided at Soan river and other points to tackle any rain emergency. “Special teams have also been deployed to tackle flashfloods emergency”.