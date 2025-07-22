Car carrying father-daughter swept away in Islamabad floods

ISLAMABAD: In a tragic incident, a car carrying a father and daughter was swept away by flood after heavy monsoon rains in Islamabad’s DHA Phase 5, ARY News reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was caught in a sudden surge of water, leaving father daughter unable to escape.

Rescue teams are actively searching for the vehicle and its passengers, but no further details on their condition have been confirmed at this time.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 has issued high alert of more rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Preparations have been made to tackle any contingency and special 1122 teams have been deployed in cities and adjoining areas.

District emergency officer Sibghatullah has said that water boats and other necessary equipment have been provided at Soan river and other points to tackle any rain emergency. “Special teams have also been deployed to tackle flashfloods emergency”.

He said rain emergency declared and section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi. “Citizens must avoid disposing off garbage and construction debris into rain drains”, DEO said.

Rescue officer said that the rescue 1122 staff’s leaves have been cancelled, and the district administration has operationalized control room and Nullah Lai and other local drains being monitored.

In a separate incident, rescue teams retrieved five bodies of tourists who, along with others, went missing in flash floods triggered by cloudburst at Babusar Top in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to reports, torrential rains triggered destructive flash floods in Chilas, sweeping away more than 15 tourist vehicles. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies and rescued four individuals.

The operation to locate the remaining missing tourists continues.

Spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Faizullah Faraq, confirmed that efforts to locate the missing are ongoing. He noted that nightfall had earlier hampered rescue activities.

Over 200 stranded tourists have been rescued by local residents and authorities, while residents of Thak Babusar have offered more than 100 shelter in their homes.

All hotels and guest houses in the city have been opened free of charge for tourists.