12 martyred, 21 injured in suicide bomb blast in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least 12 people were martyred and 21 were injured in a suicide bomb blast near the Islamabad Kacheri on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a car caught fire following the explosion, and the flames quickly engulfed the vehicle.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the scene, while rescue teams shifted the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Hospital sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition, expressing concern that the death toll may rise.

The explosion also damaged nearby parked vehicles and motorcycles, officials confirmed. The fire has since been brought under control.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Sources said that body parts believed to be of the suicide bomber, including the head, were recovered from the site.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Police and the Chief Commissioner visited the scene and were briefed on the incident and the ongoing investigation.

