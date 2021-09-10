Islamabad couple torture: Usman Mirza, co-accused to stay in jail

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Usman Mirza and eight other co-accused in a case pertaining to harassment and torture of a couple.

Judge Ata Rabbani extended their remand for six days and directed Adiala jail authorities to produce them on next hearing on Sept 16.

The investigation officer submitted the case challan in the court.

Earlier, Islamabad police conducted an identification parade of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the couple who was tortured and blackmailed by the Usman Mirza gang members.

Police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

Sources told ARY News that the affected couple was called to Adiala Jail to identify the suspects. Sources added that the statement regarding the identification parade of the suspects was made part of the case challan.