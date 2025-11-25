Four perpetrators of Islamabad court blast arrested: Attaullah

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said four perpetrators of Islamabad court blast have been arrested.

A suicide blast outside the Judicial Complex claimed the lives of at least 12 people and over a dozen were injured in the second week of November.

He was briefing the media in Islamabad today, about the progress in investigation of the incident.

Attaullah Tarar said the culprits were arrested within forty eight hours of the incident in a joint intelligence operation by the Intelligence Bureau and the Counter Terrorism Department.

He said the arrested individuals and the suicide bomber had direct links with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He added that these militants had got training from the terror camps in Afghanistan.

The minister also played the confessional video of one perpetrator Sajidullah.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Attaullah Tarar said these terrorists wanted to hit some high value target but the strict security measures in the federal capital foiled their plot.

He said we are deeply aggrieved at the loss of precious innocent lives in the attack but the incident could have been worst had the suicide bomber been able to get inside the court.

The Minister reaffirmed that the government is making all out efforts for the security of the people and the country.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is having special emphasis on ensuring law and order and the security forces and law enforcement agencies are also fully active to eliminate the menace of terrorism.