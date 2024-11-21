Islamabad: Court reserves decision in KP House raid case

ISLAMABAD: A court reserved decision over a petition seeking proceedings against IG Police Islamabad and others over a raid in KP House in capital city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court will announce its decision on November 23.

The lawyers presented their arguments over the police report on the incident submitted in court.

“Our case has been crystal clear, prosecution should not complicate things,” the counsel of the petitioner said.

Director Law said that different things have been mixed here. “There were warrants in Sangjani case, it is part of the process”.

“They have taken different stance in each court and said that terrorists were hiding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. If there were terrorists they would have been produced in a court”, Shah Faisal advocate said.

“An application was given in concerned police station, but it was not received,” lawyer added.