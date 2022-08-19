Islamabad court suspends physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Friday suspended physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill until Monday after reserving verdict on a police plea for his eight-day physical remand in a case under sedition charges, ARY NEWS reported.

The court while rejecting the plea of extension in physical remand, directed the Islamabad police to transfer him to PIMS Hospital and conduct a complete medical check-up of the suspect.

The session judge Raja Farrukh Ali wondered if Gill was in a healthy condition then why he was brought in an ambulance. “The physical remand of Gill has not yet begun,” he said while rejecting a plea from PTI leaders that his remand has been completed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Islamabad police on Friday sought eight-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill with his counsel arguing against it, saying that if approved it would threaten Gill’s life.

The PTI leader was presented before the judicial magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan for an extension in his physical remand.

“Is police seeking a new remand or want an extension in the previous one,” the court asked and further inquired the police if they were able to probe the suspect during the two days of the remand.

Advocate Faysal Chaudhry, who represented Shahbaz Gill, said during the hearing that medical report has suggested that the PTI leader was tortured during custody.

“The suspect is infront of you in a wheelchair and if physical remand is approved it could endanger his life,” he said while pleading his case before the court.

Read More: SHAHBAZ GILL PHYSICAL REMAND: IHC SUMMONS IG, MEDICAL OFFICER

Earlier in the day, PTI leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill was shifted to Kohsar police station from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

A team from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station reached PIMS hospital to shift Shahbaz Gill after a six-member medical board of the hospital declared him ‘fit’ after checking his medical reports.

Comments