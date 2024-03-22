Islamabad DC’s sentence suspended in contempt case

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday suspended DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz, SSP Operations, Jameel Zafdar and SHO’s sentence awarded in a contempt case, ARY News reported.

IHC in its judgment, ruled that DC Irfan Nawaz Memon had been found guilty of misconduct for taking actions that were beyond his authority and was awarded 6-month jail sentence.

Moreover, the Islamabad police SSP (operations) was sentenced to four-month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs100,000. However, the Saddar SP was acquitted of the contempt of court charges. SHO Nasir Manzoor was also sent to jail for two months and fined Rs100,000.

In a written order released by IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb suspended sentences awarded to the officials in contempt case and fixed their appeal for a hearing on May 7.

On March 1, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon challenged the six-month jail sentence awarded in a contempt of court case.

As per details, the intra-court appeal was filed in Islamabad High Court challenging the single-bench verdict.

The appeal urged the court to declare the verdict null and void and acquit Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon from the contempt case.