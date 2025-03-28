Islamabad dumper incident: What we know

ISLAMABAD: The cause of the tragic dumper accident, that claimed four lives, has been revealed, ARY News reported on Friday.

A speeding dumper collided with five vehicles in Islamabad, killing four, injuring seven others. The accident occurred when the dumper truck, traveling at high speed, lost control and rammed into the vehicles.

The accident occurred at Pir Wadhai Adda Mor near Mandi Mor. Eyewitnesses have shared distressing accounts, stating that the accident happened after one of the dumper’s tires got punctured.

They also mentioned that the vehicle was overloaded, and its tires were in poor condition, contributing to the crash.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday took notice of road accident on IJ Principal Road in Islamabad, directing that the system of traffic should be improved and sought a report on the accident.

He expressed grief at the loss of precious lives and prayed for the persons who died in the accident and condoled with the bereaved families. He ordered that all possible medical aid should be provided to the injured.

The driver of the dumper truck fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving behind the wreckage. Islamabad police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to PIMS Hospital for medical treatment