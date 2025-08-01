25 passengers injured as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku

ISLAMABAD: A tragic Islamabad Express accident took place on Friday evening near Kala Shah Kaku, while the train was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.



According to the reports, six bogies were disrupted, causing at least 25 passengers to be injured, including men, children and women. The train derailed near Nullah Dek, between Sheikhupura and Muridke.

The Rescue teams from 1122 and the railway police showed up at the scene soon after the Islamabad Express accident took place.

Initially, passengers helped themselves and started rescue efforts due to the delayed emergency response. A total of six emergency vehicles and 25 personnel were sent to support the rescue operations. Seriously injured passengers were then moved to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Operational Disruptions

The train routes that connect Lahore and Rawalpindi have been redirected temporarily to pass through Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, Hafizabad, and Shahdara.

To handle passenger traffic better, the Green Line Express has started running again from Sadhoki.

Emergency teams remained on-site to manage the situation and provide assistance to affected passengers.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi expressed sorrow over the Islamabad Express accident and took instant notice of the incident, directing Railway officials to visit the site and check the ongoing rescue efforts. He also required a formal investigation on the incident, with a report due in the next seven days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also showed grief over the incident and ordered rescue squads to prioritise medical aid for the injured and expedite relief efforts.

The derailment of the Islamabad Express has revived serious anxieties about railway safety and infrastructure reliability in Pakistan.

Many passengers and eyewitnesses criticised the delayed and slow emergency response, with some injured individuals starting to initiate rescue efforts themselves.

The discovery of broken track pieces at the site has raised questions about track maintenance and inspection protocols.



