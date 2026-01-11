Islamabad: Preliminary investigation completed in G-7 gas leak explosion

ISLAMABAD: The preliminary investigative report into the gas leak explosion in Sector G-7 has been completed, sources said on Sunday. According to the initial findings, the blast appears to have been caused by a gas leakage.

The explosion completely destroyed three houses, while two others sustained damage. The incident claimed the lives of eight people. Two bodies were taken to CDA Hospital and six to PIMS, and have since been handed over to their families. Burials are scheduled at H-8 Cemetery.

The explosion in Islamabad also left 11 people injured, with most fatalities caused by individuals being trapped under debris or suffering severe burns.

The incident occurred at 7:19 am, with police and rescue teams arriving at the scene by 7:37 am. Rescue operations were initially carried out by local residents, followed by official teams. Narrow streets created difficulties for heavy machinery and delayed the response.

Authorities have collected samples from gas pipelines and connections to determine the exact point where gas accumulated and the source of ignition. Eyewitness statements and accounts of affected individuals are also being recorded.

To prevent further accidents, gas and electricity supply to the Islamabad G-7 area has been temporarily suspended. Police, rescue agencies, district administration, forensic teams, and gas companies will conduct further joint investigations to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

A large number of relatives, locals, and affected families gathered at the site following the blast.