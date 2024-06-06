Islamabad gets 30 electric buses

ISLAMABAD: Another fleet of 8 electric buses arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30 out of 160 buses.

22 buses arrived in Islamabad today, with a charging point established at Jinnah Convention Center. Initially, these 30 buses will operate on two routes.

The first route will commence from NUST Orange Line Depot in G-11, extending to PIMS Hospital. It will pass through G-11 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, and G-8 Markaz before concluding at PIMS. This route includes 13 stops, with buses arriving at each stop every ten minutes.

The second route will start from PIMS and will be concluded at Bari Imam. This route will pass through from G-7, G-6, Melody, Abpara, Ataturk Road, Serena Hotel, Foreign Office, Radio Pakistan, Diplomatic Enclave to Bari Imam.

The bus service will remain operational from 6AM to 10PM.

On the instructions of Chairman CDA, a procedure will also be devised to give subsidy to the deserving people, including disabled persons, students and others.

These buses will provide modern and high-standard travel facilities to Islamabad residents.