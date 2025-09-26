Islamabad Traffic Police launches “Online E-Learners Permit” app

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a new “Online E-Learners Permit” app, enabling residents to apply for learner driving permits from the comfort of their homes.

In a video statement posted on the social media platform X, Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R), Hamzah Humayun described the initiative as a significant step towards digital facilitation.

“This is for the convenience of the public. Citizens can now complete the entire learner permit procedure at home,” he said.

He urged people to make full use of the service, instructions are already available on the Islamabad Police website and Facebook page.

Applications can be submitted via the official portal, dlims.islamabadpolice.gov.pk

He appealed citizens to help Islamabad Traffic Police and make the app a success. “This is for citizens’ facilitation because we believe in facilitation with convenience,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi recently extended the deadline for obtaining valid driving licenses. Islamabad’s citizens now have until October 7, 2025, to secure their licenses.

From October 8, strict enforcement will begin. Drivers found without a valid license could face legal action, including arrest and vehicle impoundment.

Authorities said the extension was granted to accommodate the large number of applicants. Special service desks have been set up across Islamabad to manage the demand.

اسلام آباد کے شہریوں کے لیے بڑی خوشخبری! اسلام آباد ٹریفک پولیس نے شہریوں کی سہولت کے لیے “Online E-Learners Permit” کا باقاعدہ آغاز کر دیا ہے۔ شہری بغیر کسی دشواری کے گھر بیٹھے با آسانی اپنا لرنرز پرمٹ حاصل کر سکتے ہیں۔ اسلام آباد پولیس شہریوں کی آسانی اور سہولت کے لیے جدید… pic.twitter.com/Mkf4kKtHj4 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 26, 2025

Read Also: Islamabad Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on traffic law violations

Earlier on June, the directives of Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a strict enforcement crackdown.

The Islamabad Traffic Police crackdown focuses on ensuring adherence to traffic laws and maintaining road safety across the city.