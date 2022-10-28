Man arrested for issuing life threats to ECP Chief over social media

ISLAMABAD: Security agencies at the Islamabad Airport arrested a man for issuing life threats to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief Raja Sikandar Sultan and his family over social media, ARY News reported.

The arrested, known as Mehboob had threatened to murder the ECP Chief and his family. He was arrested while trying to escape the country disguised as someone else, soruces told.

The man has been arrested and is under investigation for murder threats.

It is to be noted that the ECP had disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief for submitting a false declaration.

The detailed judgement of the Toshakhana reference read, “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“Imran Khan’s bank account details were received from the State Bank of Pakistan. He had 51.6 million rupees in his account at the end of 2018-19,” the decision read.

Also Read: LHC rejects ECP plea to dismiss stay order in contempt case

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts.” “Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the ECP decision read. “His returns do not meet the bank record. He didn’t explain that the mistake in his returns was unintentional. Imran Khan accepted that he didn’t declare the gifts, or the money earned from their sale in the Year 2019-20,” according to the verdict.

Comments