Islamabad: Matric results 2024 announced

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the results for the 9th and 10th grades.

In the matriculation Part 2 Science Group, Zabadia Naseem has emerged as the top scorer, securing an outstanding 1087 marks.

Following closely, Hijab Fatima secured the second position with 1085 marks. The third position was shared by Mushtaq Shahbaz and Fatima Wajid, both achieving 1084 marks.

Class 10 students who appeared this year can check their results on FBISE portal www.fbise.edu.pk.

Earlier, on July 9, the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the results of the matriculation exams, marking a significant milestone for over a quarter-million students.