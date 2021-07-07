Islamabad men arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman remanded in police custody

ISLAMABAD: A court on Tuesday remanded three men arrested for allegedly raping, assaulting and blackmailing a woman in Islamabad in police custody for two days.

The police produced Usman Mirza, Hafiz Atta, and Farhan before Judicial Magistrate Waqar Gondal and requested their physical remand for investigation.

The court granted a two-day physical remand of the accused persons and directed the police to produce them before the court on completion of their physical remand along with a progress report.

The men were arrested last night after videos of the violence went viral on social media.

Also Read: PRIME SUSPECT USMAN INVOLVED IN BLACKMAILING ISLAMABAD COUPLE ARRESTED

The incident occurred two months back, when Usman allegedly along with his two other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspects continued to blackmail her and her husband with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance. The police took prompt action and arrested the suspects after the videos went viral on social media.

The Islamabad police later shared the news of Usman’s arrest saying that while utilizing all their resources, they have apprehended a suspect allegedly threatening a couple in a video within hours.