Islamabad: Petition filed in IHC against planned public rally at Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking prohibition of holding a public rally at the Red Zone of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Petitioner Chaudhry Asif Gujjar Advocate has made the federation and others party in the petition.

The petitioner seeks the court order over the matter as per the law.

Blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues, according to the petition.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition parties had earlier decided to challenge the ruling party’s decision of holding a public rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad.

“A petition will be filed in the high court to seek restraining order against the government’s public meeting,” JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery said.

“The lawyers of the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F will hold a meeting over the matter,” Senator Haidery said. “A petition will be filed tomorrow for urgent hearing of the case,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided for a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of a no-trust motion tabled by the opposition parties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter has also called the party officials and workers to get prepared to reach the Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

President PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah has directed in a message to the party’s provincial, divisional and district officials to make preparations for a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced joint opposition’s long march towards Islamabad for a ‘massive’ power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House.

The public meetings and power shows of two opposite political camps in Islamabad, announced at the same venue, ahead of the parliament proceedings over the no-trust motion, could result into an explosive situation, political commentators and analysts have apprehended.

