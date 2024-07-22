Islamabad Police arrest PTI’s Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital, ARY News reported citing sources.

The arrests were made at the party secretariat in sector G-8, sources say, adding that police have seized all record from the party’s central office.

Details of the charges against the detained officials have not yet been disclosed by the Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, PTI has condemned the arrests, labelling them as politically motivated.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!” PTI said in a statement on X.

More to follow..