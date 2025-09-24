2,000 Islamabad police head to AJK ahead of strike

ISLAMABAD: A contingent of 2,000 police personnel from Islamabad is scheduled to depart for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today to help maintain law and order, ARY News reported.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters has requested transport for the contingent, including 85 coaches and five trucks carrying anti-riot equipment. Additionally, single cabins have been arranged for tear gas, 12-bore guns, and rubber bullets. At least eight squad vehicles equipped with arms will also accompany the personnel.

Inspector Muhammad Asghar has been appointed in charge of the operation, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Azmat Ullah will oversee transport logistics. The contingent and equipment will depart for AJK in staggered timings throughout the day.

The deployment comes amid a strike and protest call announced by the Awami Action Committee. In response, the federal government has initiated negotiations with the committee.

Prime Minister has formed a talks committee comprising federal ministers, including Ameer Muqam and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who have been directed to reach Muzaffarabad for initial-level talks with the Awami Action Committee, as well as consultations with the AJK government.