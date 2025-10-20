Islamabad police detain 17 illegal Afghan nationals 

Islamabad police arrested 17 illegal Afghan nationals during an operation in the Bari Imam area of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Islamabad police carried out an operation in the Bari Imam area under the supervision of SP City following reports about the presence of illegal Afghan residents.

According to a police spokesperson, some Afghan nationals attempted to resist during the operation; however, police successfully detained 17 individuals residing in Pakistan illegally.

The spokesperson added that all detained Afghan nationals will be deported in accordance with the law.

Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on illegal Afghan nationals living in Pakistan after border skirmishes with Afghan Taliban.

Pak Afghan War 2025

Last week, a high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was informed on Friday that as of October 16, a total of 1,477,592 Afghan nationals have been repatriated and the government will grant no further extension.

A drive to expel more than 1.3 million Afghan nationals with Proof of Registration (PoR) card holders, the last category of refugees legally living in the country without visas, has been underway since Sept 1 this year.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting’s attendees were told that only those Afghans who possess a valid Pakistani visa would be allowed to stay in Pakistan and the number of exit points on the Afghan side are being increased to make the repatriation process smoother and faster.