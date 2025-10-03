Islamabad police hint stern action against cops involved in attack on journalists

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry is underway over an attack of Islamabad police on the National Press Club, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources apprised that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Haroon Joya is heading the inquiry team.

Initially the inquiry team has identified 11 police personnel, the sources added.

The sources apprised that many of the attacking police personnel are belonged to Dolphin Force.

The inquiry committee has also revealed that the three Station House Officers (SHOs) deployed at the national press club were out of their duties.

The federal police have hinted stern action against police personnel involved in the attack.

A day earlier, tensions flared in the federal capital after Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club (NPC), vandalized property, and allegedly assaulted journalists, triggering outrage from the journalist community and strong reactions from government officials.

According to witnesses, police entered the cafeteria of the press club and beat several journalists. Furniture and cameras were also damaged during the raid.

President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, strongly condemned the incident, saying police had never before entered the press club, even during difficult times.

“This behavior is intolerable. The administration has always cooperated with the police, but in return, we faced violence,” he said, adding that journalists and staff were deliberately targeted.

National Press Club Secretary Nayyar Ali said police are required to seek permission before entering the premises. He demanded strict action against those responsible, stressing that employees were also subjected to violence.

Following the chaos, journalists gathered in large numbers inside the press club and demanded that police immediately leave the premises.

“Police entry into the National Press Club is strictly prohibited,” they declared during the standoff.

Interior Minister’s Notice

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi immediately took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police. He ordered a formal inquiry, stating that violence against journalists was unacceptable.

“Those responsible will be identified and strict disciplinary action will be taken,” Naqvi asserted.

Talal Chaudhry Issues Apology

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry reached the Islamabad press club to offer an unconditional apology on behalf of the police.

“I have come here to seek forgiveness. Some protesters clashed with police outside and then ran into the press club. Police should not have entered,” he said.

Chaudhry stressed that freedom of expression remained the government’s top priority and assured journalists that departmental action had been ordered against the policemen involved.

“As a political worker, I strongly condemn this incident and apologize. Whatever decision journalists make after their meeting, the government will fully accept it,” he added.

Minister Talal Chaudhry reiterated that the federal government had no intention of targeting journalists and assured that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had personally ordered accountability of the officers involved.

Journalist Bodies Condemn Raid on Islamabad Press Club

Leading journalist organizations, including the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), strongly condemned the Islamabad police raid on the National Press Club (NPC), terming it an act of “terrorism” against the media.

The organizations demanded immediate action against those responsible for the raid and called on the government to end the ongoing crackdown on journalists.

“This incident is part of a systematic campaign against the media and journalists. Those involved must be held accountable without delay,” their joint statement read.

Journalist bodies alleged that threatening language was being used through advertisements and that reporters and freelancers had been unfairly placed on lists of anti-state elements.

“Defaming journalists must stop immediately. Reporters and freelancers are being equated with terrorists — this is a direct attack on press freedom,” the statement said.

The organizations stressed that attempts to intimidate journalists and curb freedom of expression were unacceptable. They reminded the government that the media had acted responsibly during times of conflict, safeguarding national interests, adding that journalists had always prioritized Pakistan’s ideological and security concerns.

The statement also criticized the frequent use of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling it a tool to suppress government critics.

Read More: Islamabad police storm press club, attack journalists

“Dozens of journalists face cases under PECA across the country. The law is being misused to silence dissent and restrict free expression,” the bodies said.

Journalist organizations warned that creating an environment of harassment and intimidation for the press would not be tolerated.

“We will utilize all constitutional and legal options to resist these tactics. Freedom of expression is non-negotiable,” the statement concluded.