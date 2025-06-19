Islamabad Police unveil Taxi Verification App for safer rides

ISLAMABAD: In a step toward public safety, the Islamabad Police have formally launched the Taxi Verification App, a digital tool designed to protect passengers by verifying taxis before their journey begins, ARY News reported.

The initiative was led by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, executed under the leadership of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to create a protected travel for all citizens, especially women, children, and late-night commuters.

The Taxi Verification App lets users scan a QR code presented inside registered taxis. Once scanned, the app rapidly confirms whether the vehicle and driver are registered with the Islamabad Police database.

Verified taxis prominently display the driver’s name and photograph, promoting transparency and accountability. In the event of any discrepancies, users can easily report issues through the app’s emergency feature.

At the moment, the app is available for download from the official Islamabad Police website, with plans to launch on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store soon. To date, over 2,000 taxis have been registered in the system, with additional taxis being incorporated daily.

Shakir Hussain Dawar, Director-General of Safe City Islamabad, highlighted the app’s significance in enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and the community. “This represents a crucial advancement in utilising technology to provide residents with peace of mind,” he remarked.

This technological advancement not only boosts commuter confidence but also sets a benchmark for other cities in Pakistan to implement similar safety initiatives.

The introduction of the Taxi Verification App reaffirms the Islamabad Police’s commitment to innovation and the protection of citizens.

