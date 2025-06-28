Hostage rescued after fake cops arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended three suspects for impersonating police personnel and recovered a kidnapped individual during a swift and well-coordinated operation in the Bani Gala area.

As per details, the suspects identified as Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Zafar and Jameel Ahmad were arrested after they allegedly abducted a citizen while posing as law enforcement officers.

He said the police recovered a snatched vehicle, handcuffs, police uniforms, face masks, a wireless set, weapons, ammunition, and the car used in the crime.

He said the prompt and effective response by the police team was appreciated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq.

DIG Tariq said further investigation is underway, and stern action will be taken against those threatening the lives and property of citizens.

He said, “Those who attack the safety and dignity of our citizens will be dealt with an iron hand.”

Read More: Two robbers killed in Karachi shoot out



Yesterday, in Karachi PECHS robbery, a group of criminals pretending to be fake FIA officers performed a carefully orchestrated robbery, taking away with over Rs 130 million in cash and other valuables, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the robbery occurred in the upscale PECHS Block 2 area of Karachi.

The police authorities reported that the suspects, two men and three women who were dressed in burqas (masks), arrived at the home of a local showroom owner around 3:30 AM in a black car.

One of the men was wearing a uniform that was almost like the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA), complete with a monogram. He waved a pistol to force the homeowner to allow entry into his home.

As they entered, the fake FIA officers forced residents to open the inner doors and continued to rob the bedroom safe. They filled Rs 130 million in cash in their bags, along with 20 luxury watches, a smart watch, nine mobile phones, and two laptops.

The entire robbery was recorded on CCTV, clearly showing the masked suspects looting. The turning point came when one of the stolen iPhones remained traceable due to its active location services.